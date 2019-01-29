Menu
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup - Home
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Australian Open
Australian Open - Home
KIA Fans Insider
Football
Football - Home
Premier League
International Football
Champions League
Transfer News
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Dutch Eredivisie
Europa League
Asian Football
Asian Football - Home
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
AFF Suzuki Cup
Schedule & Results
Group Standings
Esports
More
Combat Sports
Badminton
Formula 1
MotoGP
Basketball
Golf
JD Show
WWE
Video
TV
Search
SEA Edition
Cambodia
Malaysia
Indonesia
Myanmar
Philippines
Taiwan
Thailand
USA
Vietnam
Scores
AFC Asian Cup
|
14 h ago
AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 19: TAKEHIRO TOMIYASU
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Mail
Related Video List
00:55
AFC Asian Cup
‘We’re all set to overcome Qatar’ – UAE boss Zaccheroni
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
Qatar Sanchez Bas revels in pressure ahead of UAE semi-final
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
5 KEY MOMENTS that could have changed Japan vs Iran
00:00
AFC Asian Cup
Highlights – Iran vs Japan
00:18
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-3 Japan – Genki Haraguchi (90+2′)
00:20
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-2 Japan – Yuya Osako (67′)
00:24
AFC Asian Cup
AFC Asian Cup 2019: IR Iran 0-1 Japan – Yuya Osako (56′)
00:50
AFC Asian Cup
Quieroz on privilege to play Japan with Iran ahead of Asian Cup semi-final match