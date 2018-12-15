Hosszu claims fourth Hangzhou gold, Le Clos beaten by Santos

There was a fourth gold of the Short-Course World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou for Katinka Hosszu on Saturday.

Chad Le Clos was beaten by Nicholas Santos.

After missing out on a medal in the 200-metre backstroke on Thursday, Hosszu responded by comfortably winning the women’s 200m individual medley in two minutes and 3.25 seconds.

It was the Hungarian’s third straight gold in the event and her fourth taste of glory in Hangzhou, having already triumphed in the 200m butterfly and individual medley over 100m and 400m.

United States duo Melanie Margalis and Kathleen Baker finished second and third respectively, while former champion Ye Shiwen missed out on the podium.

Brazilian Santos reclaimed the men’s 50m butterfly title from Le Clos with a championship record of 21.81secs, with the South African having to settle for second ahead of Dylan Carter.

Alia Atkinson defended her 100m breaststroke crown and Olivia Smoliga won the women’s 50m backstroke, while Daiya Seto was victorious in the men’s 400m individual medley.

Russia came out on top in the men’s 4x50m medley and China topped the podium in the women’s 4x200m freestyle.