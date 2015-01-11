Misbah to retire from one-dayers

Misbah, 40, has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his decision, although he intends to keep playing Test cricket.

He becomes Pakistan’s second senior player, after Shahid Afridi, to announce his one-day retirement after the World Cup which is being staged in Australia and New Zealand from February 14 to March 29.

“It’s my final decision and I have informed the PCB of my decision,” Misbah said.??

“It would be the icing on the cake if I retire with a World Cup win and I will do my best to do that. I’ve thought about this for a long time.

??

“The World Cup is an important event and I want to finish on a winning note,” said Misbah, who will be playing his second World Cup after featuring in Pakistan’s semi-final finish in 2011.

Misbah has so far played 153 one-day internationals, scoring 4,669 runs at an average of 42.83 with 37 fifties, the most runs without a century in all ODI internationals.

Misbah, who took over the Test captaincy in 2010, replaced Afridi as one-day skipper in May 2011. He quit Twenty20 cricket in 2012.

Pakistan will fly to New Zealand on January 21 to play two one-day internationals on January 31 and February 3.??

They will play two warm-up games on February 9 and 11 before taking on old rivals India in their first World Cup match in Adelaide on February 15.