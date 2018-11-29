5 footballers who were overweight

Being a footballer might look great with all the limelight and flamboyance around the players but the truth is that it is one of the hardest professions to succeed in. Being talented alone is not enough, one needs to maintain her/his fitness in order to make it to the top. Being overweight is simply unacceptable.

However, some players couldn’t be in sync with the intricacies of fitness maintenance – and here are 5 of them…

#5 Antonio Cassano

When Antonio Cassano was signed by Real Madrid in 2006, he was only the second ever Italian to ever play for the Galacticos. At the time, he was a huge prospect but with a bad attitude.

In the end, his demons were the ones that won. Cassano himself admitted in his autobiography that he used to eat a lot of pastries while also indulging in excessive carnal pleasure. As a result, he became overweight and was nicknamed El Gordito (Chubby).

#4 Gonzalo Higuain

Around this time last year, fans started shaming Gonzalo Higuain for sporting a belly pouch. Indeed, he became the subject of incessant trolling on social media for having gained more fat than he should have.

He has since made amends but he has to be given the credit for consistently scoring for his club even when he gained some extra pounds in the lower belly region.

#3 Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian is not really fat – and this article is not about that either – but overweight. While the rest of the players here gained fat, Lukaku has actually gained a lot of muscle weight.

As a result, he looks slightly slower than before. In fact, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is actually concerned about his number 9 gaining weight and losing pace subsequently.

#2 Adriano

There are some players in football who make fans wonder as to what could have happened if some things went in their way. At one point in time, during the mid-2000s, Adriano was the best forward in the world.

However, after the death of his father, with whom he was very close, the Brazilian lost his desire to succeed and, as a result, gained weight and pretty much forgot how to play the game.

#1 Ronaldo

If it weren’t for injuries, Ronaldo might have just ended up as the greatest player of all time. The former Brazilian World Cup winner was the best forward in the late 90s but major injuries took a lot away from him.

After his recuperation, he started gaining weight and was 96 kilos when Fabio Capello was managing him at the Bernabeu. Even with his huge frame, Ronaldo played and scored with such magnificent nonchalance – a pure sight to behold.