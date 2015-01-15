Swansea reject bid for Taylor

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was reported to be interested in bringing Taylor,??who has won 20 caps for Wales, to the Hawthorns, but new Palace boss Alan Pardew??has stepped in with a bid for the left-back.

Swansea boss Garry Monk has already lost striker Wilfried Bony, who joined Manchester City for????25million, and now faces a fight to keep Taylor who has 18 months left of his contract at the??Liberty Stadium.

Pardew, who has already signed Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo, is also rumoured to be??interested in signing Taylor’s team-mate Jonjo Shelvey.