AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Timor-Leste vs Philippines

Philippines got their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Singapore. They travel to the Kuala Lumpur Stadium to take on a reeling Timor-Leste side who will be looking to finally put some points on the board.

Timor have been the whipping boys of the group so far, following their humiliating 7-0 defeat against Thailand with a 3-1 loss to Indonesia. But can they finally get out of their funk?

Here’s how the two sides are expected to line up for tonight’s clash:

Timor-Leste (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Fagio Augusto

Defenders: Jose Silva, Adelino, Junior, Augusto Fernandes Moreira

Midfielders: Nataniel Reis, Freitas, Jose Almeida, Feliciano Goncalves

Forwards: Henrique Cruz, Walter Gama

Philippines (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Neil Etheridge

Defenders: Paul Mulders, Martin Steuble, Di Murga, Daisuke Sato

Midfielders: John Patrick-Strauss, Manuel Ott, Mike Ott, Stephan Schrock

Forwards: Phil Younghusband, Pat Reichelt