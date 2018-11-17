AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Timor-Leste vs Philippines

Philippines got their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Singapore. They travel to the Kuala Lumpur Stadium to take on a reeling Timor-Leste side who will be looking to finally put some points on the board.
Timor have been the whipping boys of the group so far, following their humiliating 7-0 defeat against Thailand with a 3-1 loss to Indonesia. But can they finally get out of their funk?
Here’s how the two sides are expected to line up for tonight’s clash:
Timor-Leste (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Fagio Augusto
Defenders: Jose Silva, Adelino, Junior, Augusto Fernandes Moreira
Midfielders: Nataniel Reis, Freitas, Jose Almeida, Feliciano Goncalves
Forwards: Henrique Cruz, Walter Gama
Philippines (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Neil Etheridge
Defenders: Paul Mulders, Martin Steuble, Di Murga, Daisuke Sato
Midfielders: John Patrick-Strauss, Manuel Ott, Mike Ott, Stephan Schrock
Forwards: Phil Younghusband, Pat Reichelt