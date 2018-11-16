WWE’s Superstars were recently in Europe for their latest European tour. Ronda Rousey shared her tour vlog on her YouTube channel, giving fans a behind the scenes look at WWE’s tour.

The video starts off with Rousey and Natalya walking around in Rome, then footage from a WWE Live Event before finally ending with her reaching Kansas for RAW. Rousey’s husband Travis Brown makes a brief appearance at the end of the video.

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series this Sunday. There are rumors that Rousey vs Becky Lynch is an early contender to be the WrestleMania 35 main event.