Klitschko agrees Jennings defence

The Ukrainian is yet to finalise the deal, but is expected to end a seven-year absence from America by putting his WBA, WBO and IBF belts on the line against Jennings at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 25.

Phildelphia fighter Jennings will attempt to emulate the success of Deontay Wilder, who took the WBC belt with Saturday???s points win over Bermane Stiverne, becoming the first US heavyweight champion since 2006.

“We have reached an agreement, even if not all the contracts have yet been signed,” said Klitschko’s manager Bernd Boente.

“We have accommodated a few small things, but we have stuck to those which are important to us.???

Klitschko???s last fight on American soil ended in a lacklustre points win over Sultan Ibragimov in Las Vegas in 2008.

He will be hoping to produce a more entertaining performance as he targets a unification clash with Wilder later this year.