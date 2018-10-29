How Unai Emery has got the best out of Ozil, Lacazette, and Aubameyang

When Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, most of their fans were over the moon and understandably so. But there were quite a few who were concerned by the club’s desire to spend more on attack whereas it was the defence and the midfield that they should be spending on.

Another fear was that since Aubameyang is an out and out striker, Arsenal might be having their hands full on solving the problem as they already had one in Alexandre Lacazette. That seemed the case at the start of the season when Unai Emery’s men were not scoring as much as they should be.

22 – Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now been directly involved in 22 goals in 23 Premier League games (17 goals, 5 assists). Quality. pic.twitter.com/agZs5LnB7d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2018

Another problem was the form of star midfielder Mesut Ozil. But since that magnificent 11 wins on the spin, Emery has shown has magic. He has brilliantly incorporated all three of these players in the lineup and the results are there.

FOX Sports Asia digs into the situation to find out exactly how Emery has managed it.

Unai Emery has never really done it for a big club in his career. Granted that he has won the Europa League three times in a row with Sevilla, but with a squad like PSG, he lost the French League to AS Monaco.

Therefore, when Arsenal was faced with the dilemma of playing both Lacazette and Aubameyang in the same lineup, not many put their faith on the Spanish manager. And he did end up proving them right to some extent when he started to play these two in alternative matches.

Arsenal fans then were incensed. On one hand, they were not scoring many. And on the other, their manager was benching one of the two world-class strikers in almost every game.

The problems in the attacking third for Arsenal did not just end there. The main creator of the orchestra for Arsenal, Mesut Ozil was also finding it hard to showcase his true credentials. Something needed to give. Something needed to change.

Arsenal themselves were not on a good run. They lost both their matches against top four rivals Manchester City and Chelsea in their season openers. But then, Emery proved to everyone exactly why he is still one of Europe’s top gaffers.

The start was not that promising by any stretch of the imagination. During the first half of their famous 11-match winning streak, Arsenal only scored eight goals and conceded four.

Despite winning the matches, their fans still were not convinced and rightly so. Arsenal were not playing good football, they were just getting the job done.

Emery then went for it. He decided to play all three of Lacazette, Aubameyang, and Ozil in the starting lineup. Lacazette was the main out and out striker. Aubameyang played slightly off of the Frenchman on the left, but not as a left winger.

Ozil was given the ‘free role’ as a number 10, the role that made him famous during the 2010 World Cup and the following years at Real Madrid. And thus, Arsenal went onto showcase just how good they can be.

With the backup from Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka or Matteo Guendouzi, Ozil was relieved of the tracking back duties. Thus, the German was able to showcase his true talents. Lacazette and Aubameyang were already as deadly as it gets but Ozil’s brilliant vision and linkup were exactly what these two needed.

With all of the three in harmony, Arsenal went on to score a total of 23 goals and conceded just 5 in the latter part of their 11-game winning streak.

Last night, the run came to somewhat a surprising ending when Arsenal drew 2-2 against Crystal Palace. But even last night, the combination was there to be seen. Lacazette assisted Aubameyang’s ninth goal of the season. The Frenchman himself has five to his name and a further four assists.

With Emery having sorted out the problems in attack, Arsenal looks like a side worthy of challenging for almost every competition they are involved in. And with the front three Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang firing, the rest of the oppositions should be quite aware now of the Gunners.