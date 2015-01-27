Sheff Utd v Tottenham preview

Flynn has an Achilles problem and could miss out as the Blades bid to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

After making eight changes for the 1-1 FA Cup draw at Preston on Saturday, Blades boss Nigel Clough looks set to revert back to a similar side to that which started the first leg against Spurs.

Kieran Wallace and Che Adams, both cup-tied at the weekend, are available again while Kieron Freeman, who is one of three new signings United made last week, could come into the squad.

Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm looks set to retain his place at Bramall Lane.

The Dutchman’s stoppage-time error gifted victory to Leicester in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at White Hart Lane, but manager Mauricio Pochettino indicated he was likely to retain faith with his number two.

Belgium midfielder Nacer Chadli is set to return to training following a leave of absence for a family bereavement, but his match fitness will be assessed.