NXT Live comes to San Jose and Visalia, Calif., this November

NXT returns to California this November with a pair of Live Events in the days leading up to TakeOver: WarGames in Los Angeles.

As first revealed by WWE COO Triple H on Twitter, the black-and-yellow brand will head to the San Jose State University Events Center in San Jose on Thursday, Nov. 15, and the Convention Center in Visalia on Friday, Nov. 16. The Superstars of NXT will then do battle under the bright lights of WWE Network’s TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on the eve of WWE Survivor Series 2018.

Tickets for San Jose and Visalia will be available starting this Friday, Oct. 5, at noon local time at NXTtickets.com. A limited number of tickets for TakeOver: WarGames are still available, also at NXTtickets.com.

NXT fans in San Jose and Visalia will have the chance to see many of the black-and-yellow brand’s top competitors, including NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane, NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler, Undisputed ERA, Velveteen Dream and more.*

Don’t miss your chance to witness NXT’s high-octane brand of action live and in person. Head to NXTTickets.com this Friday!

*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.