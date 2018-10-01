Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale curates Spotify’s WWE Evolution playlist

In anticipation of WWE Evolution – the first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view event streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Oct. 28 – Lzzy Hale of Halestorm brings music inspired by the event to a brand-new Spotify playlist. Curated by Hale, the WWE Evolution Spotify playlist features all current WWE and NXT Superstar entrance themes, as well as original music from major female artists who have partnered and supported WWE in the past and present. Additionally, Hale has chosen 10 songs that focus on women’s empowerment and overcoming the odds.

The incredible playlist is currently available on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/2Q7qEFP

Halestorm’s latest album, “Vicious,” is available now on iTunes/Apple Music and Spotify.

For information on Halestorm’s tour dates, please visit www.halestormrocks.com.

