Mia Yim made her NXT Live Event debut

Mia Yim is making waves in her second Mae Young Classic appearance on WWE Network, but the Classic isn’t the only place you can find Yim as she made her NXT Live Event debut on Saturday night in Fort Pierce, Fla.

The Mae Young Classic competitor dazzled the NXT Universe in Fort Pierce, showing off her immense skill as her Second-Round matchup against Kaitlyn in the tournament approaches. Humbled by the response she received in her Live Event debut between the yellow ropes, Yim took to social media to reflect on the incredible night.