Sancho does not want to be a sub for BVB

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho says he wants to be in the starting-11 following a season so far where has been more of a sub coming on off the bench.

Sancho proved to be the hero on Saturday as he was brought on in the 68th minute with Dortmund 2-1 behind to Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Mitchell Weiser and Jonathan Tah had handed Bayer a 2-0 first half advantage before Jacob Bruun Larsen pulled one back in the 65th minute.

Moments after coming on Sancho then beat an opponent in the final third which led to Marco Reus’ 69th minute leveler.

Paco Alcacer then got the third goal in the 85th minute before converting his brace in injury time after another fine assist from Sancho. The player has directly created five goals in 2018/19.

As such, the 18-year-old English starlet takes the view that he hopes his good performances earn the attention of coach Lucien Favre, as he wants to start matches.

Speaking to the Bundesliga’s official website, he said: “Because I got subbed on, I had a lot of energy. I saw Marco Reus – he and I link up very well – I trusted him and he trusted me. After the first lay-off, one-two, it was an easy goal. That’s what happens when you work hard in training. It comes off on the pitch.

“The rest were a bit tired and I came on to help the team. The coach keeps rotating so that’s how strong this team is. Obviously, I don’t want to be a sub – but if I keep on working hard hopefully I can get in the starting XI.”