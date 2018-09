Braun Strowman is ready for his closeup with a role in the upcoming film “Holmes & Watson,” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, due out in theaters on Dec. 21.

The WWE Universe can get their first glimpse of The Monster Among Men’s role in the film in the new trailer for the comedy. Strowman, appropriately, can be seen in the ring during the trailer before taking a chair to the back from Reilly’s Watson character.

The trailer, which features some NSFW language, can be viewed here.