Evolution reunites: Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton & Ric Flair to appear at SmackDown 1000

The band is back together.

At SmackDown 1000 on Tuesday, Oct. 16, Evolution reunites – Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton and Ric Flair will be in Washington, D.C. for the historic event.

Evolution is comprised of some of the most successful Superstars in history – there are 49 world championship reigns between the four members, who ran roughshod through WWE from 2002 to 2005, then rode again for a vicious rivalry with The Shield in 2014.

What does Evolution have in store as they make their first-ever appearance on the blue brand during this groundbreaking night? Find out during SmackDown’s 1000th episode, Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8/7 C on USA Network!