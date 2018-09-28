This week in WWE GIFs: “Daddy’s home,” dance breaks and more

With WWE Super Show-Down, WWE Evolution and WWE Crown Jewel drawing near, emotions are boiling hot between the Superstars of Raw, SmackDown and NXT. We’re there to capture them all and upload the GIFs to our official GIPHY channel, which you can use to express yourself on Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Gmail and more! Which one best expresses you?

Click here for thousands of WWE GIFs

Hugging it out

Finn Bálor is ready for a “too sweet” start to the Mixed Match Challenge next Tuesday, but Bayley had a better idea for how they can get on the same page.

via GIPHY

Hit it!

Here it is, the world-famous “Truth TV” Seven-Second Dance Break!

via GIPHY

Samoa Joe crosses the line

Did Samoa Joe go too far in paying a visit to the Styles family home?

via GIPHY

Nikki knows a secret…

The unhinged Nikki Cross claims she knows who attacked Aleister Black. Do you believe her?

via GIPHY

Not their night

The Undisputed ERA got plenty of bad news this week on NXT. How would you react if you had to face Ricochet, Pete Dunne and The War Raiders?

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Find your inner peace

Feeling stressed out? Let Jinder Mahal help you find your center with his patented mantra.

via GIPHY

Click here to visit WWE’s official GIPHY channel