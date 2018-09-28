“Marvel’s Spider-Man” developers show support for Johnny Gargano

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” for PlayStation 4 is a video game phenomenon, and to a massive Marvel fan like Johnny Gargano, the last few weeks have included no small amount of wall-crawling and web-spinning around the title’s digital New York City.

In congratulating developer Insomniac Games for their achievement in creating one of his “favorite games ever,” Johnny Wrestling playfully asked when his NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV ring gear — inspired by notorious Spider-Man villain Venom — would be added to the game’s collection of unlockable costumes.

Unfortunately, that won’t be happening. Insomniac Games notes that Gargano’s symbiote style “might be too dead sexy” for the popular game, adding in an encouraging “BEAT Ciampa!” as Gargano remains focused on getting back on the path leading to the NXT Championship and retribution against his former friend and the title’s current bearer, Tommaso Ciampa.

Don’t miss Gargano on the next edition of WWE NXT, Wednesday at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

social-embed widget