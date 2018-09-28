WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Triple Threat Match)

For decades, the WWE Universe witnessed the phrase “irresistible force meeting the immovable object” come to life. While the squared circle has carried the gravity behind some of the most thunderous matches in WWE history – most notably Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III – its strength will undoubtedly be tested when The Big Dog steps in the ring with The Beast Incarnate and The Monster Among Men.

At WWE Crown Jewel, three immovable objects will share the ring when Roman Reigns defends his illustrious Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in what is sure to be an unforgettable Triple Threat Match.

The general law of physics, as well as the carnage left in the wake of their chaotic collisions over the past few months, equates to how brutal things may get in this championship match of gigantic proportions. After all, the smoke still lingers from the rubble left after the goliath Superstars’ demolition-derby contest at WWE Hell in a Cell, which, prior to Lesnar’s arrival, featured everything from a piercing Spear through a table to a volley of flying steel steps. The reason for the piping-hot tension between The Big Dog, Beast and Monster that has resulted in a path of destruction in arenas around the world, though, has always been one thing: the Universal Championship.

Whether it’s at No Mercy, Royal Rumble, or WrestleMania, the road to glory for Reigns, Lesnar and Strowman almost always becomes entangled, and the stage is now set for these three dominant titans to take care of their unfinished business.

Don't miss this epic showdown when WWE Crown Jewel comes to the WWE Universe live from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, Nov. 2.