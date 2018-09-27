Rey Mysterio to celebrate WWE 2K19 launch in Dubai

2K, in partnership with local distributor Red Entertainment, have announced the official launch event for WWE 2K19 in the UAE on Thursday, October 4, at 7 p.m. at The Galleria in City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. Furthermore, attending the event to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated video game is none other than WWE Legend Rey Mysterio.

Fans are welcome to visit the WWE 2K19 stand in City Centre Mirdif when the mall opens on October 4 for a chance to play the game before everyone else. All editions of WWE 2K19 will be available* exclusively at Geekay Games in City Centre Mirdif starting at 5 p.m. Consumers who purchase and bring their copies of the game to the WWE 2K19 stand are guaranteed a chance to meet Mysterio, who will sign autographs and be available for photo opportunities.

Rey Mysterio returns to virtual WWE action for the first time in four years as a pre-order bonus playable character alongside WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey in WWE 2K19. The revolutionary Master of the 619 – a World Champion who routinely overcame insurmountable odds and established himself as one of the most popular Superstars in WWE history – will appear in WWE 2K19 wearing ring gear reflective of his surprise appearance in the 2018 Royal Rumble Match.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K19 is rated PEGI 16 and NMC 16. The game will be available on Tuesday, October 9, for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, with those who pre-order gaining early access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning Friday, October 5.

