Diamond Dallas Page guest stars on UpUpDownDown

UpUpDownDown closes out this week with a bang, courtesy of WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Just in time for the release of WWE 2K19, available everywhere Oct. 9, DDP sits with Xavier Woods, a.k.a. Austin Creed, to watch his in-game character’s entrance in the new game and to open up about being a part of the franchise’s jam-packed roster. The three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion also discusses his wildly popular DDP Yoga system and his upcoming book, “Positively Upstoppable: The Art of Owning It,” available on January 15. Catch all the gems revealed in their sit-down interview above!