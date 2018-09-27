John Cena’s children book “Elbow Grease” is available Oct. 9

John Cena’s new children’s book “Elbow Grease” hits bookshelves on Tuesday, Oct. 9!

Full of high-octane illustrations and a new character kids will cheer for, “Elbow Grease” is a fun and fast-paced picture book starring a little monster truck with a lot of ambition. The book is illustrated by popular award-winning artist Howard McWilliam (“I Need My Monster”).

Elbow Grease is smaller than his four brothers, but he wants to prove that he has the guts and the grit to do big things. He decides that entering the Demolition Derby is the perfect way to show everyone that what he lacks in horsepower, he makes up for in gumption.

Don’t miss this exciting story about the importance of believing in yourself and never giving up, proving that a little Elbow Grease … can go a long way!

Cena will also be making appearances in the coming weeks to celebrate the book’s release.

Barnes & Noble Union Square

33 E. 17th Street, New York, NY.

Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

Photo op with book purchase!

Philadelphia Free Library

1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Conversation, Q&A, and photo op with book purchase!