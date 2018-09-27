Titus O’Neil partners with Tampa-based PDQ to host “Champions of Character” parties

Titus O’Neil has partnered with Tampa-based chicken chain PDQ to host monthly “Champions of Character” birthday parties for students in Tampa’s Hillsborough County.

As reported by The Tampa Bay Times, the parties have already begun at two local schools and feature PDQ menu items like hand-breaded chicken tenders, fresh-baked cookies and homemade sauces, in addition to a birthday cake courtesy of Titus himself. The events will soon be expanded to include more schools in the area.

The events occur on the third Wednesday of each month during the school years, with two May parties to accommodate summer birthdays; students who demonstrate “great character, perfect attendance and those who show grade improvement” are invited to celebrate as well.

The program is a personal endeavor for the former WWE Tag Team Champion, who had no birthday parties as a child and whose family often relied on charitable donations to get by.

“We want to celebrate kids who are being great assets to their school,” O’Neil told the Times. “The goal is to give the kids a birthday they will never forget.”