NXT UK Superstars, Matt Riddle to compete at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Hello Wembley this weekend

British Strong Style will be in full effect this weekend at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Hello Wembley event in London, where WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are set to compete in separate matches for what is already being dubbed the biggest independent wrestling show in U.K. history. Also highlighting the huge night are 2018 Mae Young Classic competitor (and 2017 semifinalist) Toni Storm, 205 Live’s Mark Andrews and NXT’s newest signee, Matt Riddle.

Taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday, Sept. 30, Hello Wembley will see Moustache Mountain’s Bate take on WALTER for the PROGRESS World Championship. Bate’s comrade Seven, meanwhile, will compete for the PROGRESS Atlas Championship against Doug Williams, while Storm battles for the PROGRESS Women’s Championship. The BruiserWeight is set to face fast-rising indie sensation Ilja Dragunov, and Riddle will fight in his final independent match. Tickets for the big event, which is limited to attendees 14 years and older, can be found here.

Check out the full lineup for PROGRESS Wrestling’s Hello Wembley below.

PROGRESS World Championship Match

WALTER (c) vs. Tyler Bate

PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match

Jinny (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Millie McKenzie

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match (Two teams start, and a new team enter the match every two minutes. If a member of a team is pinned, submitted or disqualified, his team is eliminated. The last team standing wins).

Flamita & Bandido (c) vs. The 198 (Flash Morgan Webster & “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. The Calamari Thatch Kings (Chris Brookes & Timothy Thatcher) vs. The Anti Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr) vs. Connor Mills & Maverick Mayhew vs Sexy Starr (Jack Sexsmith & David Starr)

PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match

Doug Williams (c) vs. Trent Seven (If Williams loses, he retires)

Pete Dunne vs Ilja Dragunov

Matt Riddle vs. Mark Haskins

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

Mark Andrews vs. Eddie Dennis

No Disqualification Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Paul Robinson