The Undertaker and Triple H’s storied rivalry chronicled in new WWE Network collection

Six long years after one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history was believed to be done and buried, The Undertaker and Triple H are set to do battle for the last time ever. Before the unfinished business is settled at WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6, experience history with every one-on-one collision between The Game and The Deadman. From their very first singles encounter over 20 years ago in Kuwait to the epic Hell In A Cell Match at WrestleMania, learn why legends never die with this WWE Network Collection.

CONTENTS

Intro

The Kuwait Cup

The very first in-ring battle between Hunter Hearst Helmsley and The Undertaker happens overseas in the Semifinals of the 1996 Kuwait Cup.

An Escalator Ride to Remember

In this memorable bout from Shotgun Saturday Night, Hunter Hearst Helmsley goes one-on-one with The Undertaker at Penn Station in New York City.

Feeling the Heat

Mankind looks to add some fuel to the fire in one of the earliest encounters between The Undertaker and Hunter Hearst Helmsley. (Monday Night Raw, Episode #206)

Friday Night Fight

On a special edition of Friday Night’s Main Event, Hunter Hearst Helmsley journeys to the dark side to battle The Undertaker.

You Can’t Stop The Deadman

With tensions escalating between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, Triple H and his allies make a grave mistake in this contest. (Monday Night Raw, Episode #227)

Corporate Infighting

Dissension manifests within the ranks of The Corporate Ministry when Triple H challenges The Undertaker for the WWE Championship. (Monday Night Raw, Episode #317)

A Fully Loaded Opportunity

The issues within The Corporate Ministry continue as Triple H looks to battle The Undertaker for a chance to become WWE Champion. (Monday Night Raw, Episode #321)

Fatal Errors

The outcome of a No Disqualification Match between The Undertaker and Triple H is defined by a self-proclaimed American Hero. (SmackDown, Episode #47)

The H-Town Badass

The deeply personal rivalry between Triple H and The Undertaker explodes when WrestleMania takes over Houston. (WrestleMania X-Seven)

The Game’s Partner in Crime

Triple H’s alliance with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin proves beneficial for The Game during a Hardcore Match with The Undertaker. (SmackDown, Episode #91)

The Rivalry Goes International

The famed Wembley Arena in London, England plays host to this memorable bout between Triple H and The Undertaker. (Insurrextion 2002)

For the Undisputed Championship

During a time of transition, Triple H challenges The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed Championship. (King of the Ring 2002)

Between a Brock and a Hard Place

Brock Lesnar makes his presence felt when The Undertaker and Triple H meet for an opportunity at The Beast’s WWE Undisputed Championship. (Monday Night Raw, Episode #483)

A Huge Interruption

A sleeping giant awakens for indiscriminate destruction when Triple H goes one-on-one with The Undertaker. (SmackDown, Episode #479)

Clash of the Titans

Ten years after their first encounter at WrestleMania X-Seven, Triple H tries to end The Undertaker’s legendary Streak. (WrestleMania XXVII)

The End of an Era

It’s the end of an era when The Undertaker puts his Streak on the line against Triple H inside Hell in a Cell, as Shawn Michaels dons the stripes as the Special Guest Referee. (WrestleMania XXVIII)