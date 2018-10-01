WWE Raw: Oct. 1, 2018

On an action-packed edition of Monday Night Raw, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey takes on the leader of The Riott Squad, Ruby Riott. Also on Raw, Bobby Lashley collides with Kevin Owens, and Shawn Michaels returns to address Triple H’s final clash with The Undertaker next Saturday at WWE Super Show-Down.

The Rowdy One takes on Ruby Riott

Just five days before Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teams with The Bella Twins to face The Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down, The Rowdy One will go one-on-one with the opposing trio’s leader, live on Raw in Seattle.

This past Monday night, The Riott Squad conquered Nikki, Brie and Ronda’s best friend Natalya in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, giving the group some key momentum heading into the anticipated clash in Melbourne, Australia. Can The Baddest Woman on the Planet attain a measure of retribution against Riott on Raw?

Shawn Michaels heads to final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down

Sensing that Shawn Michaels will insert himself into his final battle against Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down, The Undertaker enlisted his brother Kane to watch his back in Melbourne, Australia and keep HBK at bay.

As the longstanding rivalry between The Game and The Phenom continues to intensify, Michaels drops in on the final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down and will no doubt have much to say about his best friend’s last dance with The Deadman.

Will The Showstopper further provoke The Undertaker (and perhaps his brother) before heading Down Under?

Bobby Lashley gets his hands on Kevin Owens

One week after Bobby Lashley’s match against Elias ended in chaos thanks to Kevin Owens’ furious pursuit of the outspoken Lio Rush — putting KO on a literal collision course with the powerhouse — Lashley will square off with Owens on Raw in Seattle. Moments after Owens got The Living Truth disqualified, Lashley saved Rush from a 2-on-1 attack by KO and Elias, both of whom fled the ring to evade the dominant Superstar’s wrath.

With The Man of the Hour by his side, will Lashley get some long-awaited retribution against the former Universal Champion when they collide on Raw?

The Shield stand united despite Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre’s mind games

Despite the manipulative efforts of Braun Strowman and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, Dean Ambrose’s Shield brotherhood with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has never been stronger, as evidenced by their decisive victory over Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin & AOP in this past Monday night’s main event.

With their Six-Man Tag Team Match against The Hounds of Justice at WWE Super Show-Down fast approaching, will The Monster Among Men, The Showoff and The Scottish Terminator double their efforts to shatter The Shield?

Don’t miss any of the action on Monday Night Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!