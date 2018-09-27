New York Jets to celebrate Kids Day featuring the Superstars of WWE on Oct 7

Join Big Show, Bayley and Curt Hawkins at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a special Kids Day football celebration, as the New York Jets go head-to-head with the Denver Broncos in a fierce Week 5 showdown on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. (local time).

WWE joins the Jets in ringing in the return of The Showcase of the Immortals to MetLife Stadium, as WrestleMania 35 will descend on the New York-New Jersey Area on April 7, 2019.

The Oct. 7 festivities will include Big Show, Bayley and Curt Hawkins cranking the pregame air raid siren, and four lucky fans in attendance will win the opportunity to attend WrestleMania 35. Plus, WWE themed-music, photo opportunities and special WWE-themed fan cams. In addition, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia will kick off the action on the gridiron by singing the National Anthem.

Throughout the day, the New York Jets and WWE will also be supporting Connor’s Cure, a subsidiary of the Jimmy V Foundation dedicated to the fight against Pediatric Cancer.

For tickets to the game, visit TicketMaster.com/nyjets today. The parking lot opens at 8 a.m. Gates open at 11 a.m.