|

Will The War Raiders’ hunt end in NXT Tag Team Title gold?

After barnstorming Tag Team divisions around the globe, The War Raiders will finally get their chance to take the throne in NXT when they challenge Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong for the NXT Tag Team Titles on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Hanson & Rowe have made their goal of world domination abundantly clear since arriving to the black-and-yellow brand in April. The modern-day Vikings have trounced every NXT team to cross their path, and following O’Reilly & Strong’s successful title defense against Moustache Mountain at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, they made their presence felt in a most thunderous way, attacking Undisputed ERA in a ferocious blitz.

The War Raiders haven’t let up since then, finding every opportunity to stymie Undisputed ERA’s attempts to impose gang-like beatdowns on Superstars like NXT North American Champion Ricochet and WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne.

The stage is now set for a major conflict between the two utterly destructive squads. Will O’Reilly & Strong’s head-kicking, back-breaking brilliance pave the way to title retention, or will Hanson & Rowe’s raid — fueled by brute force and bad intentions — result in new NXT Tag Team Champions? Find out when Undisputed ERA and The War Raiders square off on Oct. 17, exclusively on WWE Network.

Comments