NXT North American Title on the line in Triple Threat Match

The rivalry between NXT North American Champion Ricochet, WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne and Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole has seen plenty of twists and turns and produced countless breathtaking matches in recent months.

Yet, the biggest battle in this three-way war is still to come on when all three Superstars will collide in a Triple Threat Match with Ricochet’s North American crown at stake on the Oct. 10 edition of WWE NXT.

NXT General Manager William Regal ordered the gigantic match after Undisputed ERA disrupted Dunne and Ricochet’s instant-classic Champion vs. Champion Match on Sept. 19, cheating both Superstars of the chance to become a dual titleholder. Conceding that Cole, the inaugural North American Champion, was owed his contractually required title rematch, Regal added the wrinkle of The BruiserWeight in the interest of fairness, concluding that The Panama City Playboy had only held off on invoking his rematch so that Dunne could soften up The One and Only first.

Whether Regal’s theory is accurate matters not. His say is final, and in this case, it’s a cause of celebration for the NXT Universe. Don’t miss a second of the action when Ricochet defends the NXT North American Title against Dunne and Cole on WWE NXT, streaming Wednesday, Oct. 10, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.