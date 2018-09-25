NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

One classic rivalry has already been renewed for WWE Evolution. Now, it has been confirmed the groundbreaking all-women’s pay-per-view will host another.

NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler will once again turn up the heat within their scorching rivalry on Sunday, Oct. 28, as they go toe-to-toe with the top prize of the NXT Women’s division on the line.

The Pirate Princess and The Queen of Spades have been embroiled in highly personal competition ever since they first collided in the 2017 Mae Young Classic Final, which resulted in Sane coming out on top to claim the prestigious honor of inaugural Mae Young Classic winner. Both Superstars would then go on to channel their aggression in two more thrilling matches. Baszler topped Sane on NXT in February, but The Pirate Princess later evened the score at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, picking up the NXT Women’s Title in the process. Since Brooklyn, though, Baszler has been incensed on cutting her rival’s reign short and dominating the black-and-yellow brand with a championship-clad iron fist.

Will Sane be able to stop The Queen of Spades in her tracks and maintain her position as the black flagbearer for the NXT Women’s division? Or will The Pirate Princess’s newfound “killer instinct” fall to Baszler’s coldblooded fury?

Don’t miss WWE Evolution, streaming Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 ET/4 PT, live on the award-winning WWE Network.