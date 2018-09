Having already taken TRL, Sasha Banks is headed to another MTV institution on Friday when the four-time Women’s Champion appears on “Wild ‘N Out” this Friday night.

The official Twitter account for the improv-based competition series has posted a preview that gives audiences a glimpse of her appearance. Check out the preview below and tune in to MTV this Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET to see what goes down when “Wild ‘N Out” sets its clock to Boss Time.