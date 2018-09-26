WWE 205 Live: Sept. 26, 2018

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali finally gets another opportunity to face Hideo Itami after the Japanese Superstar sidelined Ali last month. Plus, Noam Dar and Lio Rush will finally collide!

Noam Dar and Lio Rush will battle tonight

Although originally scheduled to face Noam Dar last week on WWE 205 Live, Lio Rush instead found himself once again at odds with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. In no mood for Rush’s antics, Maverick expressed discontent after The Man of the Hour said he couldn’t face The Scottish Supernova due to his commitments on Raw with Bobby Lashley. Although Rush tried to argue that Maverick also has new commitments on the red brand with AOP, it was abundantly clear that the WWE 205 Live GM was managing his duties responsibly.

Annoyed with The 23-year-old Piece of Gold, Maverick let Rush know that as long as dedicates himself to WWE 205 Live, he can do whatever he wants on Raw. As a result, The Man of the Hour has no choice but to face Noam Dar tonight!

Mustafa Ali seeks retribution against Hideo Itami

After returning to action two weeks ago in an impressive showing, Mustafa Ali convinced WWE General Manager Drake Maverick and the WWE medical staff that he is once again ready to compete. Of course, The Heart of WWE 205 Live has been sidelined since August after absorbing tremendous punishment from Hideo Itami, who defeated Ali in a brutal battle.

For his part, Itami took pride and pleasure in dismantling Ali and only wishes he had done more damage, but The Heart of WWE 205 Live is ready to put his resilience and determination to the ultimate test and return the favor to the Japanese Superstar. Don’t miss what is sure to be a bitter and hard-hitting collision on WWE 205 Live, tonight at 7/6 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.

