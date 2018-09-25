Sin Cara to serve as Grand Marshal for 82nd Sun Bowl Parade

Sin Cara will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 82nd Annual FirstLight Federal Credit Union Sun Bowl Parade, presented by the Sun Bowl Association and FirstLight Federal Credit Union, in his native of El Paso, Texas on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

As announced by the Sun Bowl Association, The International Sensation will oversee the historic parade, which is the largest community event in the west Texas, New Mexico and Mexico areas. The connection between Cara and the Sun Bowl Parade, of course, runs deep.

“With the theme of our parade being ‘Amazing Feats’ we figured we needed to choose someone who has accomplished something big and amazing,” said Bernie Olivas, Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association, in a statement. “How much more amazing does it get than making it to one of the biggest stages in the world, the WWE? To have someone from El Paso who is so successful and inspirational as our Grand Marshal is amazing in itself.”

Sin Cara took to Twitter to express his excitement, calling the announcement a “dream come true.”

The 82nd Annual FirstLight Federal Credit Union Sun Bowl Parade is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 22, with a start-time of 10 a.m. For more information on the parade, go to the Sun Bowl Association website at www.sunbowl.org/parade.