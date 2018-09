After Tye Dillinger expressed interest in going after the United States Title on social media over the weekend, United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura chimed in saying that The Perfect 10 is not worthy of being in contention, but can surely get a knee to the face for his pursuit.

Will The King of Strong Style keep the torch burning for the United States of Nak-America? Or, will Dillinger be able to prove why the blue brand is called The Land of Opportunity by upsetting WWE’s Rockstar?