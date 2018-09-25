WWE MMC Season 2 Preview: Lashley & James vs. Mahal & Fox; Miz & Asuka vs. Truth & Carmella

Last season’s Mixed Match Challenge winners The Miz & Asuka take on R-Truth & Carmella while Bobby Lashley & Mickie James will go head-to-head against Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox. WWE MMC Season 2 rages on tonight, streaming LIVE at 10 ET/7 PT on Facebook Watch.

Watch WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 tonight at 10 ET/7 PT

Due to an injury to Sasha Banks, the dominant Bobby Lashley welcomes six-time Women’s Champion Mickie James as his replacement partner, and there is no telling just how far this powerhouse tag team will go. The new tandem is asking the WWE Universe to help them select a team name to solidify their partnership; go to the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Facebook show page to add your voice to the discussion.

Standing in the way of the battle-tested veterans is the deadly combination of Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox, the latter of whom is a close friend of Mickie’s, and once the serenity-seeking Modern Day Maharaja joins forces with the completely unpredictable Fox, anything is possible for this dangerous tandem.

The other match of the night will feature The Miz & Asuka, who won WWE Mixed Match Challenge Season 1 and are looking to kick off this competition with yet another victory. Though Team Awe-Ska seemed like an odd pairing last January, they proved to be an effective combination, defeating tandems such as Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss and Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair to emerge as the last team standing. Without a doubt, this A-List combination has the potential to once again rise to the top of the pack.

The A-Lister & The Empress of Tomorrow will be opposed by yet another bizarre pairing, R-Truth & Carmella. The Staten Island Princess always has a few tricks up her sleeve, and she’s one of the few Superstars who has defeated the dominant Asuka. Twice, in fact. Truth and Miz are no strangers to one another, as they were once known as The Awesome Truth, a havoc-wreaking tandem that main-evented Survivor Series against John Cena & The Rock. And as long as The Rapping Superstar can remember that he and Carmella are on the same team (and that he is not actually trying to pin her anymore), this alliance could pose a serious problem for the defending Mixed Match Challenge winners.

An exciting new season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge streams live every week in the United States and for the first time in Germany, Mexico, Australia, France, Indonesia, Philippines, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil. The 14-episode series airs on Facebook Watch and features WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE competing in a round robin-style competition in which all teams will face each other, with each match following traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team’s male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

With the return of WWE MMC to Tuesday nights, WWE 205 Live has moved to Wednesday nights at 7/6 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, followed by WWE NXT at 8/7 C and the Mae Young Classic at 9/8 C.

Find out which teams will be victorious when the ground-breaking second season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge continuous, streaming LIVE exclusively on Facebook Watch immediately after SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 10 ET/7 PT, with a special WWE MMC Pre-Show at 9:50 ET.