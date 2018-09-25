Kofi Kingston breaks record for most days as Tag Team Champion

Kofi Kingston reached another milestone in his amazing career today when The New Day member became the longest-reigning Tag Team Champion in WWE history with 954 cumulative days as a titleholder.

Today, Kingston surpassed Billy Gunn — who held Tag Titles for 953 days as part of The Smoking Gunns, The New Age Outlaws and Chuck & Billy — and he recently topped WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji — who held the World Tag Team Titles with Professor Tanaka and Mr. Saito for 932 days.

Kingston is an eight-time Tag Team Champion, with five of those reigns coming alongside Big E and Xavier Woods. His other tenures with the championships were with R-Truth, CM Punk and Evan Bourne. The New Day also hold the record for longest Tag Team Title reign of all time at 483 days.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo’s next confirmed defense is on Saturday, Oct. 6, at WWE Super Show-Down, streaming live on WWE Network at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.