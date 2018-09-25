SmackDown LIVE: Sept. 25, 2018

With less than two weeks until their No Count-Out, No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, where there must be a winner, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will sign the contract to make their Melbourne match official. Will these two competitors be able to occupy the same space without breaking out into a brawl? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Big E clashes with Sheamus

Last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, The Bar got one up on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, as Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston in singles competition. The champions will get an opportunity to even the score this week, as Big E goes one-on-one with Sheamus.

What will happen when these two powerhouses collide inside the squared circle? Can Big E outmuscle The Celtic Warrior, or will Sheamus show that The Bar is ready for their title match at WWE Super Show-Down?

Rusev wants answers from Aiden English

Aiden English made last Rusev Day a decidedly unhappy one after he cost The Bulgarian Brute the United States Championship, then viciously attacked Rusev after the bell.

Now, Rusev is demanding answers. Will The Bulgarian Brute get what he’s looking for from his former friend? Will English explain his actions? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!