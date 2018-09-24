Brie Bella addresses Liv Morgan’s injury during Six-Woman Tag Team Match

After incapacitating Liv Morgan with a kick to the face during Raw’s Six-Woman Tag Team Match pitting The Bella Twins & Natalya against The Riott Squad, Brie Bella took to Twitter to express remorse that she took her foe out of the match the way she did, adding that her thoughts are with Liv despite being at odds in recent weeks.

“Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans,” Brie wrote. “Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight.”

The Bella Twins are set to team with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey against The Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Melbourne, Australia.