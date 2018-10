SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige took to social media on Saturday to announce that this coming Tuesday night on the blue brand that WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will partake in a contract signing for their No Disqualification, No Count-Out, Must-be-a-Winner WWE Title Match at WWE Super Show-Down.

What will happen when these two combustible elements go face-to-face ahead of their clash in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 6? Find out Tuesday night.