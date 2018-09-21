Matt Riddle makes NXT Live Event debut

The King of Bros has arrived.

NXT’s newest blockbuster signee, former UFC fighter and independent wrestling champion Matt Riddle, made his in-ring debut tonight at a Live Event in Sanford, Fla., taking on Fabian Aichner.

Once a member of UFC’s welterweight division, Riddle left mixed martial arts in 2014 to pursue a career in sports-entertainment. He turned into the breakout star of the independent ranks, capturing titles in North America and Europe, before signing with NXT this summer.

Introduced as NXT’s newest Superstar at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in August, Riddle tweeted Thursday night that he couldn’t wait to make his NXT debut, writing that it had “been a while since I’ve heard the roar of a crowd.”

Judging by the reaction of the NXT Universe in Sanford, Riddle’s wait is over.