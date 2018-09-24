WWE Raw: Sept. 24, 2018

During a chaotic Universal Title Match main event between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin, The Shield held strong against the trio of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre. With WWE Super Show-Down around the corner, can The Hounds of Justice keep their attackers off their backs? Raw airs live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Can The Shield hold strong against Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre?

Braun Strowman’s next Universal Title opportunity has already been decided — he and Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday, Nov. 2. However, The Monster Among Men isn’t waiting until he touches down in Riyadh to get his hands on The Big Dog: Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre have continued their unbridled hostility toward The Shield in advance of their monumental Six-Man Tag Team Match at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6. While Team Braun has laid several beatings on their foes over the last month, The Hounds of Justice finally got a leg up on their tormentors this past Monday. Have Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reclaimed the momentum? And will Acting General Manager Baron Corbin allow The Shield to skate to Super Show-Down unscathed? (Our bets: Yes and no.)

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Revival in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match

After earning a Raw Tag Title opportunity several weeks ago, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are ready to collect on what’s owed them. Whether they will be able to topple the tough-as-nails tandem currently standing atop of the mountain remains to be seen. When all is said and done, will there be a championship revival for former NXT Tag Team titleholders Dawson & Wilder, or just another reckoning by Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre?

Lashley looks to change Elias’ tune

The most surprising moment of last Monday’s show had to go to Lio Rush, who revealed himself as Bobby Lashley’s manager and bounced all over Kevin Owens and Elias in a supremely athletic display that was unexpected enough to send two of Raw’s toughest Superstars backing away slowly. The good news is that Lashley has a manager who isn’t all talk. The bad news is that the element of surprise is now off the table.

WWE.com has now learned that that Lashley will go one-on-one with Elias this Monday night. Considering that KO still has carte blanche and that he and the strumming Superstar have something to prove, it’s a safe bet that they will be better prepared for Lashley & Rush this time around. But, will it be enough?

Brie Bella to battle Ruby Riott one-on-one

Ronda Rousey’s attempt to defend her title in an Open Challenge backfired when the Raw Women’s Champion drew out The Riott Squad, who dragged presumptive challenger Natalya to the top of the stage, surrounded the wounded titleholder, put the boots to The Baddest Woman on the Planet and forced The Bella Twins to run interference.

The two trios will meet at WWE Super Show-Down, but first, Ruby Riott will go one-on-one with Brie Bella on Raw. Who will pick up momentum ahead of their Six-Woman Tag Team Match? And will the Raw Women’s Champion and Nikki Bella once again find themselves at odds with The Riott Squad? Find out on Raw, airing live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Can Gable & Roode escape the Wasteland?

Gable! Chad Gable has been something of a breakout star in Raw’s Tag Team division over the last few weeks, helping new partner Bobby Roode score a pair of wins over The Ascension before knocking off Viktor in a battle of finesse this past week. Of course, Konnor bulldozed Gable from behind after the bout, so the Olympic grappler might have one last test ahead of him before he and his partner can explore life beyond The Wasteland.

Can Alexa Bliss avoid Nia Jax’s retribution?

Alexa Bliss might be out of Ronda Rousey’s orbit for now, but The Goddess was quickly forced to deal with another longtime rival when Nia Jax resurfaced to help Ember Moon obliterate Bliss’ cohorts, Mickie James and Alicia Fox. It’s been a while since Nia and Alexa mixed it up, though it’s safe to say The Irresistible Force hasn’t forgotten the Money in the Bank cash-in that snapped her Raw Women’s Title reign. Alexa, then, has a lot to answer for and not a lot of time to figure out how.