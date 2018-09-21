This week in WWE GIFs: Lesnar returns, The New Day explores and more

WWE Hell in a Cell is in the rear-view mirror and the Superstars of WWE are on the road to Super Show-Down in Australia in just two weeks. With so much at stake, emotions are riding high, and we’re there to capture them and post them on our GIPHY channel for you to express yourself with across social media. Check out the latest WWE GIFs and share them on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram DMs, Whatsapp, Slack, Gmail and more. Which one is your favorite?

The Beast is back!

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE with a bang on Sunday, literally kicking down the door of Hell in a Cell. When you need to make an impactful entrance, this is the GIF for you.

Staring contest

Think you can match the intense glare of Dean Ambrose? Test your mettle with this GIF.

IIconic dance party!

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce took to the ring on SmackDown LIVE Tuesday night, mocked Asuka & Naomi, and then did … this. Dancing? Sure, let’s call it dancing.

No more lies

Furious that the official missed AJ Styles tapping out during their WWE Championship Match on Sunday, Samoa Joe had a perfectly normal reaction on SmackDown. He ambushed The Phenomenal One, screaming that Styles “knew the truth.” Feeling like life’s holding you down? Let The Samoan Submission Machine help you express it.

Get this kid out of here!

Elias barely tolerates dealing with anyone else, whether it’s stagehands or the WWE Universe. Lio Rush learned that on Raw, when Elias tried to verbally joust with him. The 23-Year-Old Piece of Gold took the insults in stride, though.

On the hunt

The New Day is always on the hunt for competition. Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, they took that quite literally, donning their best safari attire and carefully exploring the backstage area. What did they find?

Are you serious?

It didn’t look like Naomi was prepared for Charlotte Flair’s attempted twerking during the premiere episode of Mixed Match Challenge. We’re not quite sure what she’s expressing here – a little laughter? Bewilderment? Surprise? What do you think?

