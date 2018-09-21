WWE’s Clevelanders celebrate the Browns’ big win

After 635 long days, the Cleveland Browns finally won a game, posting a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday, and WWE’s native Ohioans couldn’t be happier.

With No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield under center, the Browns launched an improbable comeback to defeat the Jets for their first win since 2016, setting off a celebration that’s probably still going on today.

The Miz managed to get his hands on one of the “victory fridges” stocked with cold ones and set to unlock by Wi-Fi only when the Browns claimed victory. After two years of disappointment, The Awesome One didn’t have to wait long to celebrate.

See how The A-Lister celebrated

Dolph Ziggler, on the other hand, had his own ideas about how to bust open the chains on those fridges.

Can you superkick a fridge?

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano took time to reflect on the hard times of the Browns’ past few seasons and expressed his hope that this might be the start of something special for his team.

EC3, however, may have missed out on the big moment.

Congrats to all the Browns fans in the WWE Universe!