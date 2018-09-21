WWE Live returns to France in May 2019

WWE Live adds Paris to its building European Tour lineup for May 2019, a schedule that already includes Marseille, France, as well as Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden; and Oslo, Norway.

The Superstars of Raw, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and more,* make a triumphant return to Paris’ AccorHotels Arena on 14 May. Tickets are available starting Wednesday, 26 September, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.fr.

WWE Live Paris joins the already announced Live Event in Marseille’s Arena du Pays d’Aix on 10 May – the first time in six years since WWE has visited Marseille. Also featuring the Superstars of Raw, tickets for WWE Live Marseille are available now at ticketmaster.fr.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see WWE Live in France this May, and check back here for more European Tour announcements.

*Talent referenced and depicted are subject to change.