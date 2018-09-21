Sasha Banks suffers injury; Mickie James to team with Bobby Lashley in first week of WWE MMC

As first revealed in an Exclusive Video with Cathy Kelley, Sasha Banks has suffered an injury that will keep her out of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge competition. With The Boss sidelined, six-time Women’s Champion Mickie James will now join forces with Bobby Lashley. The hard-hitting duo will take on the deadly combination of Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox this Tuesday, exclusively on Facebook Watch.

Once again, the WWE Universe will get to play an important part in the groundbreaking WWE MMC competition. Join the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Facebook Group now to discuss the situation and help choose a team name for Mickie & Lashley.

Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available, and don’t miss WWE Mixed Match Challenge when it streams LIVE Tuesdays at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch, with a special WWE MMC Pre-Show at 9:50 ET. Catch last week’s premiere episode on the WWE MMC page.