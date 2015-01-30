Goodjohn is no match – Hibbert

The 30-year-old defends his belt on a night when two huge domestic light welterweight scraps take place as part of Sky Sports’ Fight Night Live from London’s O2 Arena.

The vacant English strap is also on the line between Tommy Martin and Ricky Boylan.

Hibbert said: “Tyler has been saying a lot. The one thing I know is that there’s no way that I am going to lose. True boxing fans know that I am a level above Tyler.

“He’s come out with a lot of nonsense, there’s no history between us and I like that he’s been chucking banter about, it’s making me train hard and beat him up even more on the night. I’m thick skinned and it goes over my head. He’s improved a lot, don’t get me wrong, I am not underestimating him.

???He is a tough, durable boy and he’ll bring the best of his game as he wants to beat me and get to the top, like all the light welterweights in Britain do. But he has never boxed anyone like me and he’s in for the worst night of his life with me.

“I am going to make sure I school him and hurt him into the bargain.”

Goodjohn admitted there was plenty of history between the two fighters and the 23-year-old was not fearful of his opponent.

He said: “We were mates for a long time but he has had a lot to say over the last six or seven months, too much really.

“It’s time to put up or shut up for him. He tries to wind me up and stupidly I bit a little bit, but if that’s all he’s got, then it’s a bit sad, he couldn???t look me in the eyes when we went face to face at the first press conference either.

“He knows I am a step up for him, he might have stopped his last four but a couple of them were Latvians and the Argentinian wasn’t up to much, I am a totally different fight for him, he’s 30 years old and I don’t think he’s going to have the legs for it.

“We got on before but he’s given me no respect and keeps shouting his mouth, he tried to get in the way of my fight with Ricky and I just want to get him out of the way and he can go back to bricklaying.”

Fight Night Live weights

Kevin Mitchell (9st 8lbs 1oz) v Daniel Estrada (??9st 8lbs 3oz)

John Ryder (11st 5lbs 1ozs)??v Billi Godoy (11st 5lbs 3ozs)

John Wayne Hibbert (9st 13lbs 2ozs)??v Tyler Goodjohn (9st 13lbs 9ozs)

Tommy Martin (9st 11lbs 6ozs)??v Ricky Boylan??(9st 13lbs 9ozs)