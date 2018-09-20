Up Up Down Down Hot Sauce Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) Official Rules

Sponsor: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“Sponsor”), 1241 E. Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902

How to Enter: Enter by submitting comments on the applicable Up Up Down Down Instagram post as directed by Sponsor. Entry period begins upon the posting of the applicable post on the @UpUpDwnDwn Instagram account on September 21, 2018 and closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on September 23, 2018. NO PURCHASE OR OTHER PAYMENT OF MONEY IS NECESSARY TO ENTER. Each comment constitutes entry into the Sweepstakes. Limit one entry per day. Entries must follow Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

Eligibility: You must be a legal resident of the United States, 18 years of age or older, with a valid email address to enter. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Sponsor, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members (meaning spouses, parents, siblings, children and their respective spouses) and members of the households of such employees, officers, directors and agents are not eligible. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email account will be deemed to be the entrant. Sponsor may request any potential winner to provide proof that such person is the winner. All potential winners are subject to verification before any prize will be awarded. Sponsor reserves the right to permanently disqualify from this Sweepstakes any person it believes has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state and local laws. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Winner Selection and Notification. Potential prize winners will be selected at random from among all eligible entries collected during the entry period. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Potential winners will be notified through Instagram direct message (please note that you are required to follow the @UpUpDwnDwn account to receive such message). Potential winners may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and, where lawful, a Publicity Release, and any other documentation that the Sponsor may require and see to it that the Sponsor is in receipt of these documents within forty-eight (48) hours of having received the same. In all cases, the Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of residency and age and a potential winner will be deemed to have forfeited the prize if the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, finds that the proof is unsatisfactory. If a potential winner does not timely return the requisite documents or cannot be reached within one (1) day from initial notification attempt, if prize is returned as non-deliverable, or in the event of non-compliance with any of the requirements of these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential winner will be selected at random from the remaining eligible entries and confirmed in accordance with these Official Rules.

Sweepstakes Prize: The Sweepstakes prize is a bottle of Solgard Scorcher hot sauce that has been signed by Austin Creed, Cesaro, Bayley, & Sasha Banks (the “Prize”). Two Prizes will be awarded in total. ARV of each Prize is $100.

General Terms: You agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. All applicable taxes, fees, and other liabilities related to the winning of the Prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. By entering, you release and hold harmless Sponsor and its affiliates, officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with your participation in this Sweepstakes or acceptance, use, misuse or nonuse of the Prize or any part thereof, including, without limitation, liability for death, personal injury, damage or loss of any kind. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the quality or merchantability of any Prize. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned due to infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes for any reason. All personal information submitted in relation to the Sweepstakes will be handled in accordance with the privacy policy of Sponsor which may be found at https://www.wwe.com/page/privacy-policy. For the names of the Winners, available after October 1, 2018, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WWE UUDD Hot Sauce Sweepstakes, WWE Sweepstakes Fulfillment, 1241 East Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902. Requests must be received by November 30, 2018.

Any third party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners. The use or mention of such third party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Sweepstakes is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes may be advertised on social media sites/platforms, but this sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, such social media sites/platforms (such as Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or Facebook).