WWE SuperCard adds new SummerSlam ’18 Tier cards in latest update

There’s about to be a lot of new faces in WWE SuperCard.

2K announced Wednesday that new Throwback, Fusion and Hall of Fame cards will start to appear in the SummerSlam ’18 Tier of WWE SuperCard starting tomorrow. The new cards will be available at no additional charge and with no special downloads required.

The new cards will add Superstars across the SummerSlam ’18 Tier. Players can expect to soon find Fusion cards for the likes of Sasha Banks and Apollo Crews, Throwback cards for WWE Legends including Razor Ramon and 1-2-3 Kid, and WWE Hall of Fame cards for Eddie Guerrero and Lita, among others.

WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.