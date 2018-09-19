WWE 2K19 DLC and Season Pass offerings announced by 2K

The most anticipated video game in sports-entertainment is about to get a major competitive boost.

Today, 2K announced details about the downloadable content and Season Pass offerings that will be made available in WWE 2K19. The various offerings will arrive from late 2018 into early 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

For each DLC pack, 2K will deliver new moves, playable characters and other features designed to shake up the WWE 2K19 gameplay experience for players everywhere. Those who subscribe to the WWE 2K19 Season Pass will gain access to select DLC offerings at a special price.

Find out below what the WWE Universe can expect from this year’s DLC packs.

Accelerator

Players gain immediate access to all unlockable content available when WWE 2K19 launches in early October (excluding DLC).

Players also gain the ability to control the rankings and attributes for all Superstars who are part of the WWE 2K19 roster of playable characters.

The Accelerator will be available for $4.99.

MyPlayer KickStart

Players can immediately unlock and boost their MyPlayer ratings and attributes when WWE 2K19 launches in early October.

They also gain access to all clothing available at launch, which provides attribute boosts in MyCareer.

MyPlayer KickStar will be available for $9.99.

New Moves Pack

Players gain the ability to use over 50 in-game moves, including:

Jeff Hardy’s Atomic Drop into Double Leg Combo

Tyler Bate’s Exploder vs. Opponent on the Apron

Mustafa Ali’s Slingshot X-Factor

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt’s Assisted Twist of Fate, Avalanche Splash & Side Effect Combo and the Senton & Leg Drop Combo

The New Moves Pack will be available for $3.99.

Rising Stars Pack

Players gain access to new playable characters from WWE, NXT and WWE 205 Live, including:

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Lacey Evans

Lio Rush

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Ricochet

The Rising Stars Pack will be available for $9.99.

Titans Pack

Players will gain access to new playable characters from WWE and NXT, including:

Bobby Lashley

EC3

War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson)

The Titans Pack will be available for $9.99.

About the WWE 2K19 Season Pass

The WWE 2K19 Season Pass will grant access to select DLC packs for one special price, thus giving players access to some of the best offerings at a savings of more than20 percent.

Players who obtain the WWE 2K19 Season Pass will gain access to the following DLC offerings as they become available:

The WWE 2K19 Season Pass will be available for $29.99.

WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.