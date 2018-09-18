Nia Jax recognized as 2018 TODAY Style Hero

Nia Jax is living her best life, and these past few days couldn’t have been better proof. Over the weekend, Jax received The Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHER Now Award, and she wowed the WWE Universe with her return to Raw this past Monday. Now, The Irresistible Force is logging another momentous feat, this time being named one of the 2018 TODAY Style Heroes.

The list celebrates 40 fearless, bold and influential trailblazers, and Jax was recognized alongside Mindy Kaling, Gabrielle Union, Helen Mirren and more. Nia’s inclusion comes after she shared a powerful Instagram post, promoting self-confidence and body positivity, which became the cornerstone of her Raw Women’s Title reign.

WWE.com congratulates Jax on yet another incredible accomplishment.